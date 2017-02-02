OSU Men's Golf Ninth In Hawaii

Oklahoma State's men's golf team opened its spring slate on Thursday, posting a 286 total during the first round of action at the Amer Ari Invitational to stand in a tie for ninth place at Waikoloa Kings' Course.



The fifth-ranked Cowboys and Arizona State both posted 2-under team scores to come in a shot behind UCLA and Oregon for seventh place. Texas Tech fired an 18-under total of 270 at the par-72, 7,074-yard layout to grab a three-shot lead over the field.



Arizona State's Jared duToit and Southern California's Kyle Suppa shared the top spot on the individual leaderboard, with both players posting 8-under 64s.



Zach Bauchou led the OSU starting five, posting a 2-under 70 to stand in a tie for 22nd place. After carding a 2-over 38 on his outward nine, the sophomore rallied with a 4-under 32 on his back nine that included birdies at the 10th, 11th, 13th and 18th.



Freshman Viktor Hovland, sophomore Hayden Wood and junior Kristoffer Ventura all carded 72s to finish the day tied for 43rd place.



Junior Sam Stevens rounded out the starting five with a 75 to come in tied for 85th place.



The Cowboys also have a quartet of players competing individually.



Senior Zachary Olsen carded a 73 to stand in a tie for 58th place, while redshirt freshman Tyson Reeder carded a 75 to finish among the group tied for 85th place.



Junior Stratton Nolen signed for a 76 and came in tied for 95th place, while classmate Brendon Jelley's 78 tied him for 107th place.

The Cowboys will begin their second round tomorrow at 7:30 a.m. (HST) and will be grouped with Auburn, TCU and Pacific. Live scoring is available at golfstat.com.