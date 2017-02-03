Another Chilly Day For Eastern Oklahoma

We’re starting with very cold temps this morning across northern OK along with some clouds and light winds. Highs today should move into the lower 40's with some sun-cloud mix by midday to early afternoon with northeast winds from 8 to 14 mph.

Definitely not as windy as yesterday, but still slightly breezy at times. After a chilly Friday and Saturday morning, a noticeable warming trend will arrive Sunday into early next week, along with a slight chance for a few showers or storms. The pattern will bring another noticeable cold-snap into the state either Wednesday or Thursday, but most data will keep the deeper and coldest air to the northeast.

The upper flow will bring a weak disturbance across the southern and central plains this weekend. The data has been suggesting this system for many days, but has not been consistent regarding the amount of available moisture that may return across the southern plains before this system arrives. And with each run, the moisture content appears to be lower and lower. Basically, the best chance for any showers or storms for the metro will be Sunday night into Monday, and then again late Monday night into Tuesday morning. This chance will remain on the low side. Enough instability may exist for a few storms, but the odds of any significant precipitation will remain extremely low.

Temps remained flat-out cold yesterday and will continue to be rather chilly today with highs attempting to move into the lower 40s this afternoon across northern OK. The data suggest the morning clouds should thin-out midday but may return in some form later this evening for a few hours.

South winds will return late Friday night into Saturday and this will help to signal a gradual warm-up for this weekend. Temps Saturday afternoon should rebound into the upper 40's or a few 50's to the south, and highs Sunday could exceed our forecast of 64. A few small areas of showers or drizzle may yet occur Saturday to the south or east, but the odds still appear very low. We’ll keep this mention off the big 7-day planner. As moisture returns Sunday night into Monday, the warmer air will also arrive with morning lows moving into the 40's and 50's, and daytime highs possibly hitting the lower to mid-70's Monday afternoon before the next front arrives sometime Tuesday bringing the colder air back to the area Wednesday and Thursday.

Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great Day

Alan Crone