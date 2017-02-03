Tulsa Woman Uses Facebook To Get Help When Home Burns - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Woman Uses Facebook To Get Help When Home Burns

TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa homeowner used her iPad and Facebook's Messenger app to get help when her house caught fire early Friday.

Vickie Barbour said she was lying on the couch using her iPad at about 3 a.m. when she heard crackling then saw a fire in the kitchen. She ran outside without her phone.

She did have her iPad, so she messaged a friend on Facebook to call 911, which he did.  

The home is located near West 4th Place and South 65th West Avenue.   

Barbour lost everything. "You know, I didn't lose me and that's the most important thing. The rest of it's replaceable."

Tulsa Fire Captain Jon Wintle says the fire was pretty big when firefighters arrived and they had trouble getting water at first.

No one was hurt. Firefighters haven't released the cause, yet.

Barbour said she had working smoke detectors and at least one of them went off.

