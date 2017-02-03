Grass Fire Closes One Lane Of East Tulsa Highway

Firefighters from Rolling Hills and Oak Grove battled a grass fire in east Tulsa Friday morning.

The fire burned pasture land just east of the Creek Turnpike near 225th East Avenue and south of Highway 412.

Police closed one lane of Highway 412 because of all the fire trucks in the area.

The Catoosa Fire Department also sent at least one tanker to the scene but dispatchers said the crew was only there to support the other departments.

A police officer heading home after work called in the fire.

No word on what started the fire.