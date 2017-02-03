Tulsa Store Burglary Attempt Causes Extensive Damage

Police are working to find out who broke into a Tulsa tool repair store late Thursday causing thousands of dollars in damage to its rear garage door.

Officers say were called the DeWalt Factory Service store in the 11400 block of East 51st Street just before 11 p.m.

Police found the garage door at the rear of the store forced open. Employees told News On 6, it could cost up to $10,000 to repair.

Employees said surveillance video shows what may have been a Chevy Cruze pull up, someone get out and force the door open.

They said it appears the burglar alarm scared the thief away before he could take anything.