Tulsa Man Killed In Texas Airplane Crash

A 24-year-old Tulsa man died Tuesday afternoon when an airplane he was flying crashed and burned southeast of Dallas.

Authorities say Cody Stewart was working for a company that inspects pipelines from the air.

They said Stewart's Cessna Cardinal 177 clipped guy wires of a cell phone tower causing him to lose control and crash in Rusk County.

The plane exploded on impact with the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Cody Stewart's memorial service is Friday in Andrews, Texas.