Fire Destroys Bixby School Bus

Fire destroyed a Bixby school bus inside the district's bus maintenance building Friday morning.

School officials say the driver reported a strange odor from the bus Thursday afternoon. When mechanics began working on the bus Friday morning, it caught fire.

The Bixby Fire Department put out the fire.

The maintenance building, which is located behind the high school, suffered fire and smoke damage, but school officials say it appears to be structurally sound.

Officials suspect an electrical issue sparked the fire. They said the bus was insured.

No one was injured.