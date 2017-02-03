Texas Fugitive Arrested In Owasso

A 31-year-old Texas fugitive charged child sexual abuse is arrested in Owasso.

Corpus Christi police says Pete Valdez was being sought on several warrants including continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 and injury to a child that causes impairment.

U.S. Marshals with help from Tulsa County Sheriff's deputies arrested Valdez at a residence in the 8500 block of North Memorial Drive Thursday morning.

Texas police say Valdez will be returned to Corpus Christi, but they don't know when.