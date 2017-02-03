New Sanctions On Iran Announced By Trump Administration - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

New Sanctions On Iran Announced By Trump Administration

Posted: Updated:
CBS News CBS News
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

The Trump administration on Friday imposed sanctions against multiple entities and people involved in procuring materials and technology to support Iran’s ballistic missile program and the Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard. The move comes after Iran conducted a ballistic missile test Sunday.

“Iran’s continued support for terrorism and development of its ballistic missile program poses a threat to the region, to our partners worldwide, and to the United States.  Today’s action is part of Treasury’s ongoing efforts to counter Iranian malign activity abroad that is outside the scope of the JCPOA,” said John E. Smith, director of the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.

“We will continue to actively apply all available tools, including financial sanctions, to address this behavior.” 

The Treasury Department said that the sanctions are consistent with the Iranian nuclear deal’s guidelines and as a result of the sanctions, “all property and interests in property of those designated today subject to U.S. jurisdiction are blocked, and U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with them.”

The sanctions target a longtime procurement agent for the ballistic missile program as well as eight people and entities in his Iranian-based and China-based network. They also target an Iranian procurement company and its network based in the Persian Gulf and five people and entities that are part of an Iranian-based procurement network.

This comes just a two days after Mr. Trump’s nationals security adviser, Michael Flynn, said that the administration was putting Iran “on notice” after it tested a ballistic missile.

“Iran continues to threaten U.S. friends and allies in the region,” Flynn said at the daily White House press briefing, adding that the U.S. is putting Iran on notice because “Iran is now feeling emboldened,” and the Obama administration failed “to respond adequately” to Iran’s actions.   

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.