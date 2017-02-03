Tombstones Damaged When Police Chase Ends In Sapulpa Cemetery - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tombstones Damaged When Police Chase Ends In Sapulpa Cemetery

SAPULPA, Oklahoma -

Friday, a Sapulpa cemetery became a crime scene, and several headstones are now in pieces after a police chase.

It started Friday morning when Bixby resident Daniel Terry discovered his Dodge Dakota was gone. Instead of calling the police, Terry used GPS to track the truck to Sapulpa.

When he and his girlfriend found it, they called the police, then started chasing after it.

James Lowry was one of the first officers to spot the stolen truck speeding through Sapulpa.

"I drive down Main Street and he is coming at me. He made the turn so abruptly that I couldn't avoid him," he said.

That's when police said the driver broke through a fence at South Heights Cemetery, with a trail of officers following behind him.

Lowry said, "We went all the way, as far as you can go north, through the cemetery."

The driver ended up crashing into several headstones, totaling the stolen car, police said.

Officers arrested 18-year-old James Young.

Cemetery employees said they have no idea how they are going to pay for all the damage; they're just hoping justice will be served.

