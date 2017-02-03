OK Mother Demanding Tighter Controls For Residential Care Facili - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

OK Mother Demanding Tighter Controls For Residential Care Facilities

Posted: Updated:
Pam Fisher said on her second visit to Branding Brook, she knew she was going to have to move her son, yet again. Pam Fisher said on her second visit to Branding Brook, she knew she was going to have to move her son, yet again.
The state ordered Robyn McKinney to shut down last fall after learning she was running an unlicensed facility, but, she was still running it when deputies arrested McKinney for assaulting a client. The state ordered Robyn McKinney to shut down last fall after learning she was running an unlicensed facility, but, she was still running it when deputies arrested McKinney for assaulting a client.
She was then charged with 17 counts of caretaker abuse. She was then charged with 17 counts of caretaker abuse.
VINITA, Oklahoma -

A mother is demanding tighter controls for residential care facilities.

Her son was a client at Branding Brook near Vinita and wants to know how it operated so long without a license.

Pam Fisher's son, Josh, was shot in the head four years ago, which left him permanently blind and with a brain injury. He requires a lot of medication and can become combative so he has to be in a facility.

She's had him in places in Tulsa, Texas, Louisiana and recently, Branding Brook, which she said was awful.

"It was filthy. There was food all over the countertops, it was disgusting," she said. "It reeked; it smelled so bad."

Fisher said on her second visit to Branding Brook, she knew she was going to have to move her son, yet again.

She said the fridge and cabinets were locked, and beds lined the dining room and living room. Fisher said someone stole two weeks of Josh's anti-seizure and anti-depressant medications.

"Even at the least amount they charge, $700, with 20 people, that's over $14,000 a month this woman's making off these people and letting them live in these conditions," Fisher said.

The state ordered Robyn McKinney to shut down last fall after learning she was running an unlicensed facility, but, she was still running it when deputies arrested McKinney for assaulting a client; she was then charged with 17 counts of caretaker abuse.

1/18/2017 Related Story: Mayes County Residential Care Center Owner Charged With Caretaker Abuse

As of last week, all the clients were relocated.

Fisher said these places are all over, and she wants the state to do a better job of monitoring them.

"These people that have that authority need to think, ‘What if that was my child,’" she said.

Josh is now in a facility in Afton. Pam said it's clean, well-staffed and structured, but she won't stop fighting to get lawmakers to do something about the facilities that care more about money than people.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Voters Select Candidates For Vacant Oklahoma House District 76 Seat

    Voters Select Candidates For Vacant Oklahoma House District 76 Seat

    The field is set for special general election in November for a vacant House seat from the Tulsa area. Unofficial results on Tuesday show voters picked Republican Ross Ford and Democrat Chris VanLandingham as their parties' nominees for the House District 76 seat.

    More >>

    The field is set for special general election in November for a vacant House seat from the Tulsa area. Unofficial results on Tuesday show voters picked Republican Ross Ford and Democrat Chris VanLandingham as their parties' nominees for the House District 76 seat.

    More >>

  • North Korea Threatens To Attack Guam

    North Korea Threatens To Attack Guam

    Hours after President Trump threatened North Korea with "fire and fury," the country responded with a threat to attack the U.S. protectorate of Guam to contain the U.S. bases there. "Such military maneuvers of the U.S. may provoke a dangerous conflict under the present extremely acute situation prevailing on the Korean peninsula," said the Korean People's Army in a statement to the state-run news agency KCNA.

    More >>

    Hours after President Trump threatened North Korea with "fire and fury," the country responded with a threat to attack the U.S. protectorate of Guam to contain the U.S. bases there. "Such military maneuvers of the U.S. may provoke a dangerous conflict under the present extremely acute situation prevailing on the Korean peninsula," said the Korean People's Army in a statement to the state-run news agency KCNA.

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.