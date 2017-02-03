Lack Of Funds Prevents TPS Honor Marching Band From Performing In D.C.

Tulsa Public Schools backed out of a trip for the district's Honor Marching Band.

The band was assembled to perform in the Memorial Day Parade in Washington D.C.

TRIP OFF @TulsaSchools cancels Memorial Day DC trip for 100 strong Honor Marching Band; didn't raise $. https://t.co/oIAY4CrWm5 @NewsOn6 — Emory Bryan (@emorybryan) February 3, 2017

The hundred band members have been practicing for several months, but fundraising was slow. Less than $7,000 was raised and the trip would have cost about $120,000.

11/10/2016 Related Story: TPS Band Students Take National Stage At Memorial Parade In D.C.

Friday the district said it hoped to find alternative opportunities for the students.

The district sent a statement to parents saying:

“Thank you for your enthusiasm and support. We are so fortunate to have such an engaged community of parent volunteers and are grateful for your time and energy on behalf of the Tulsa Public Schools Honor Marching Band.

“As promised, I would like to update you on how our fundraising efforts have proceeded since our meetings on December 5 and January 9. We’ve raised $6,930, which is a wonderful accomplishment in such a short time. Unfortunately, with our deadline of January 31, 2017 to raise the additional $100,000 needed for the trip to Washington, D.C., it will not be feasible for us to finalize the agreement with the tour company. While we did not reach our goal, we did still raise $6,930 to help support the Honor Band and our talented young musicians. I am looking into some other options for the students to perform and showcase their talents. I welcome any suggestions you might have.”