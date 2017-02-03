Lack Of Funds Prevents TPS Honor Marching Band From Performing I - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Lack Of Funds Prevents TPS Honor Marching Band From Performing In D.C.

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Public Schools backed out of a trip for the district's Honor Marching Band.

The band was assembled to perform in the Memorial Day Parade in Washington D.C.

The hundred band members have been practicing for several months, but fundraising was slow. Less than $7,000 was raised and the trip would have cost about $120,000.

11/10/2016 Related Story: TPS Band Students Take National Stage At Memorial Parade In D.C.

Friday the district said it hoped to find alternative opportunities for the students.

The district sent a statement to parents saying:

“Thank you for your enthusiasm and support. We are so fortunate to have such an engaged community of parent volunteers and are grateful for your time and energy on behalf of the Tulsa Public Schools Honor Marching Band.

“As promised, I would like to update you on how our fundraising efforts have proceeded since our meetings on December 5 and January 9. We’ve raised $6,930, which is a wonderful accomplishment in such a short time. Unfortunately, with our deadline of January 31, 2017 to raise the additional $100,000 needed for the trip to Washington, D.C., it will not be feasible for us to finalize the agreement with the tour company. While we did not reach our goal, we did still raise $6,930 to help support the Honor Band and our talented young musicians. I am looking into some other options for the students to perform and showcase their talents. I welcome any suggestions you might have.”

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.