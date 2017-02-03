Bartlesville Superintendent Proposes Administration Job Cuts To Save Money

Superintendent Chuck McCauley said teachers are key, so, rather than cutting any teaching positions, he's proposing to eliminate some top-level jobs, saving the district $160,000 next year.

The district would eliminate four positions - Director and Assistant Director of Athletics, Bruin Academy Dean, and one of the high school's assistant principals.

Bartlesville Public Schools' superintendent said he had no choice.

One of the largest school districts in Green Country is cutting jobs to save money.

The superintendent says it was a difficult decision to make, but it was the only way to save money without hurting students' educations.

Alice-Ann Shiflet's son has been attending Bartlesville schools since Kindergarten, and she has no complaints.

"We have great teachers, we have a great school system, we have great programming," she said.

"It doesn't make things any easier when you look people in the eye that have done a good job for you and let them know you don't have a place for them right now, at this time, for next year," McCauley said.

Those employees can reapply to one of two new consolidated positions.

McCauley said this keeps class sizes and programs intact.

"The first place you want to start is any areas that don't impact the classrooms, don't directly impact kids," he said.

He said Bartlesville is lucky. Voters approved a bond issue in August, and private companies like Phillips 66 are helping, too.

But, he said lawmakers need to do their part.

"Our number-one threat in the state right now is the teacher shortage in Oklahoma,” McCauley said. “And we're going to do everything we can locally, but to make a difference, the State of Oklahoma is really going to have to step up and help us."

Shiflet said, “It's really sad that the State of Oklahoma is not more in tune to what their kids’ need, that's our future."

The superintendent said he'll take this proposal to the school board in about two weeks.