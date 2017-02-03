Tulsa Firefighters Revive Woman After Bus Fire

Two women were treated Friday night after firefighters found them on a bus that caught fire.

Firefighters initially responded to a grass fire in the 2700 block of North Toledo Avenue just before 9:00 p.m.

When they arrived, firefighters said they found a bus was on fire as well; they said two women were on the bus.

Firefighters said one woman lost a pulse but they used CPR to revive her. They said the second woman never lost a pulse and was treated at the scene by EMSA.

The fire investigator is on the scene to determine the cause.