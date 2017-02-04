Personal Vehicles Burglarized At Tulsa Fire Station

Police say thieves targeted firefighters' personal vehicles at Tulsa Fire station # 20 late Friday.

Officers got the call to the station in the 9800 block of East 59th Street.

Fire Captain Rodney Mullinax says around 10 p.m., a firefighter found out his car had been broken into and someone had stolen another firefighter's pickup.

"It's kind of frustrating when you're here at work at the fire station, ya know, ready to save somebody's life, help others and you walk outside and you're truck's gone," said Tulsa Fire Captain Rodney Mullinax

Police said the area around the station is rather dark and the station is located just off a busy Tulsa street.