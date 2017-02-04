Spring-Like Weather Returning To Green Country This Weekend - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Spring-Like Weather Returning To Green Country This Weekend

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Don’t get too used to the more winter-like temperatures we had the past few days! Another surge of spring-like weather is on the horizon this weekend.

A brisk south wind is returning for our Saturday, ushering in a return to mostly cloudy skies. Those clouds will keep our temperatures from climbing too quickly today, but we still look to reach the upper 40's to low 50's for afternoon highs which is very close to “normal” for this time of year.

Those south winds will become quite strong from late morning through the late afternoon hours, with gusts over 20 to 25 miles per hour possible. Fire danger remains elevated to high because of those gusty south winds, so please consider moving any major outdoor burning to another day! Remember, some counties in southeast Oklahoma are under burn bans.

Additional areas of clouds and a continued south-southeast breeze will keep the surge of much milder air right on track for our Sunday, with morning lows above freezing and daytime highs closer to the 60 degree mark. Areas of fog and/or drizzle will be possible on Sunday, particularly in the morning hours.

We’ll be back to full-blown springtime conditions by the time the work week begins! Gusty south winds and a few periods of afternoon sun should be enough to push our high temperatures well into the 70's by Monday afternoon, and we could approach record territory in Tulsa!

With that warm and more humid air in place, a few isolated thunderstorms may try to bubble up Monday night, particularly east of Tulsa. Unfortunately, any rain won’t be very widespread and won’t be of much help to our ongoing severe drought situation.

Another quick-moving cold front looks to bring a brief return to near-normal conditions by the middle of the week, but yet another surge of well-above normal warmth looks likely after that! The Groundhog may have said six more weeks of winter, but any winter-like weather will be in short supply here in Green Country for a while!

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
