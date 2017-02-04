OHP: Ottawa County Standoff Ends With Arrest

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says its special operations team assisted sheriff's deputies involved in a standoff early Saturday in Ottawa County.

The OHP says it was called to a building on Highway 59 north of Grove at the intersection of 580 Road. They said a suspect had barricaded himself inside the building and would not leave.

Troopers said the standoff began just after 1:30 a.m. and ended about five hours later.

The OHP says no one was hurt in the incident.