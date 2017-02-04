Pryor Woman Dies In Mayes County Crash

Editor's Note: The spelling of the victim's name was corrected in a follow-up release from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Her name is Ashlee, not Ashley Ward.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is trying to determine what caused a Pryor woman to lose control of her car in a Mayes County fatal crash early Saturday.

Troopers said the 2000 Chevrolet Impala, driven by 28-year-old Ashlee Ward was headed west on a county road when she went off the road and rolled an undetermined amount of times.

The OHP report says Ward was thrown from the car in the 12:45 a.m. crash about a mile east of Pryor and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said Ward was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.