Tulsans Celebrate Black Wall Street Heritage And History Festival

The Fourth Annual Black Wall Street Heritage and History Festival was held in north Tulsa Saturday.

About 100 Tulsans celebrated Black History Month by remembering a tragic piece of Tulsa history.

The festival included a fashion show, dancers, local vendors and spoken word performances.

Organizers said it's an opportunity to remember the stories of Tulsa's history.

"We need to recognize our culture with history and heritage. If we don't, nobody else will. I started this event to recognize people in the Tulsa community and all over," said festival organizer Billie Parker.

The festival has a theme every year; this year's theme was "Black Men Matter."