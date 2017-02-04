DOJ Challenges Judge's Halt Of Travel Ban - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

DOJ Challenges Judge's Halt Of Travel Ban

WASHINGTON, D.C. -

The Justice Department on Saturday night filed an appeal to a court order halting President Trump’s travel ban, requesting that implementation of the controversial executive order resume immediately. 

The initial injunction, handed down by U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle, effectively paused all implementation of Mr. Trump’s signed executive order, which prohibited entry into the U.S. to all refugees and citizens from seven countries with Muslim-majority populations.

The ruling was the result of a lawsuit brought by the states of Washington and Minnesota against the Trump administration challenging the ban. Robart issued a temporary restraining order to pause its implementation until the case was heard, saying the states had legal standing to contest the president’s directive and had showed their case was likely to succeed.

The departments of State and Homeland Security complied immediately with the order by the Seattle-based judge. 

On Saturday, the State Department issued a statement saying it had reinstated visas that were not physically canceled, so travel to the U.S. could resume for those banned under the executive order. 

The Department of Homeland Security has also instructed its employees to suspend any actions carrying out the ban, including the detention and removal of travelers. Traveler inspections, DHS said, would continue “in accordance with standard policy and procedure.”

