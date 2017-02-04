TU Basketball Continues Slump With Home Loss

For the first time, Frank Haith admitted the youth of his team maybe had a little something to do with it, saying they were still a little hungover.

After a strong start to the conference season, TU basketball has hit a little bit of a rough patch. They've now lost three of their last four, and the worst conference loss of the season came Saturday against SMU.

For the first time, Frank Haith admitted the youth of his team maybe had a little something to do with it, saying they were still a little hungover - maybe from a tough Cincinnati loss.

"This is the start of the back nine. We were 6-3 on the front nine, so this is the back nine, game one, let's go after game two. Coming off of a tough game against Cincinnati, where, maybe being a young team that affected us because I thought I saw our guys not look confident," Haith said.

Up next for TU, it's a quick turnaround at Memphis on Tuesday and another date with Tubby Smith.