TU Basketball Continues Slump With Home Loss

University of Tulsa Hall of Famer and former NFL defensive lineman Willie Townes died at the age of 74 on Saturday.More >>
University of Tulsa Hall of Famer and former NFL defensive lineman Willie Townes died at the age of 74 on Saturday.More >>
University of Tulsa running back D'Angelo Brewer has been named a candidate for the 2017 Doak Walker Award, and junior offensive lineman Willie Wright has been named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.More >>
University of Tulsa running back D'Angelo Brewer has been named a candidate for the 2017 Doak Walker Award, and junior offensive lineman Willie Wright has been named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.More >>
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.
Oklahoma comes in at No. 8 and Oklahoma State is ranked No. 11 in the initial Amway Coaches Poll.More >>
Oklahoma comes in at No. 8 and Oklahoma State is ranked No. 11 in the initial Amway Coaches Poll.More >>
OU freshman quarterback 18-year-old Chris Robison has been dismissed from the program for violating team rules, according to head coach Lincoln Riley.More >>
OU freshman quarterback 18-year-old Chris Robison has been dismissed from the program for violating team rules, according to head coach Lincoln Riley.More >>
Every preseason, it's all about the players and how they adjust to being back on the field. But what about the coaches?More >>
Every preseason, it's all about the players and how they adjust to being back on the field. But what about the coaches?More >>
No position on the Oklahoma roster is as solidified entering 2017 as quarterback, where redshirt senior Baker Mayfield returns for his final season in Norman.More >>
No position on the Oklahoma roster is as solidified entering 2017 as quarterback, where redshirt senior Baker Mayfield returns for his final season in Norman.More >>