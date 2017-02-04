Cowboys Take Down Top 10-Ranked Mountaineers - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Cowboys Take Down Top 10-Ranked Mountaineers

Posted: Updated:
Top 10 Kansas lost at home, top 10 Baylor lost at home, and OSU, making sure the top 10 Mountaineers lost at home. Top 10 Kansas lost at home, top 10 Baylor lost at home, and OSU, making sure the top 10 Mountaineers lost at home.
MORGANTOWN, West Virgina -

The Cowboys followed suit with the rest of the Big 12 Saturday.

Top 10 Kansas lost at home, top 10 Baylor lost at home, and OSU, making sure the top 10 Mountaineers lost at home.

Cowboys came in hot after four wins in a row and made it five with a resume building 82-75 win on the road for the cowboys.

It's the most unlikely of the victories in what is now a five-game win streak, but the Cowboys did it by beating the Mountaineers in two of three phases in which you think they need to win to knock off a team like West Virginia - offensive rebounding, rebounding overall, also winning 50/50 balls.

The only category that the Cowboys didn't win was turnovers.

There was a stretch in the second half where the Cowboys just took control of the game, and part of the credit goes to Jawun Evans, who was splendid.

Jeffery Carroll also had a great start, but Davon Dillard, coming off the bench, he really didn't play in the first matchup, he had eight points, five rebounds, and a whole lot of attitude.

As the Cowboys take down the Mountaineers for the first time here in Morgantown in three years, OSU is now 4-6 in Big 12 play.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OU Sooners

    Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.