Cowboys Take Down Top 10-Ranked Mountaineers

The Cowboys followed suit with the rest of the Big 12 Saturday.

Top 10 Kansas lost at home, top 10 Baylor lost at home, and OSU, making sure the top 10 Mountaineers lost at home.

Cowboys came in hot after four wins in a row and made it five with a resume building 82-75 win on the road for the cowboys.

It's the most unlikely of the victories in what is now a five-game win streak, but the Cowboys did it by beating the Mountaineers in two of three phases in which you think they need to win to knock off a team like West Virginia - offensive rebounding, rebounding overall, also winning 50/50 balls.

The only category that the Cowboys didn't win was turnovers.

There was a stretch in the second half where the Cowboys just took control of the game, and part of the credit goes to Jawun Evans, who was splendid.

Jeffery Carroll also had a great start, but Davon Dillard, coming off the bench, he really didn't play in the first matchup, he had eight points, five rebounds, and a whole lot of attitude.

As the Cowboys take down the Mountaineers for the first time here in Morgantown in three years, OSU is now 4-6 in Big 12 play.