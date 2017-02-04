ORU Falls To South Dakota State - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

ORU Falls To South Dakota State

TULSA, Oklahoma -

ORU is still last in the Summit League after losing 74-67 to South Dakota State.

The Golden Eagles had a 15-point lead in the game with 13 minutes to play and blew it.

The Jackrabbits scored 51 points in the second half; 13 of their final 17 come from the free throw line.

The Golden Eagles also turned over the ball 13 times and the Jackrabbits used it to a 22-4 advantage.

Oral Roberts hosts Western Illinois Wednesday night.

