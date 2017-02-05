Warming Trend, Fire Danger Ahead For Green Country

Another big-time warming trend is about to settle back into Green Country! But before the warm-up begins, we have to deal with some areas of dense fog to start our Sunday.

Dense fog will be possible through most of the morning across portions of eastern and northeastern Oklahoma, with visibilities under ½ mile possible. As is typically the case, most fog should begin to lift by late morning as we pick up a light southeast breeze.

That wind won’t be nearly as strong as it was on Saturday, which is some welcome news for our ongoing fire danger concerns. Southeast winds look to be generally less than 10 to 15 miles per hour for most of our Sunday.

Despite lingering clouds left-over from the morning fog, we still expect a good warming trend into the afternoon hours with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s! Of course, if that fog happens to linger longer than expected we could end up a few degrees cooler than the current forecast.

Areas of drizzle and some additional fog will begin to develop later tonight, especially across southeastern Oklahoma. A surge of mild and much more humid air will hold our lows mainly in the 50s heading into Monday morning.

A return to a very gusty south-southwest wind will usher in full-blown springtime conditions by the time the work week begins! Winds gusting over 25 miles per hour and a few periods of afternoon sun should be enough to push our high temperatures well into the 70s by Monday afternoon, and we could approach record territory in Tulsa! Unfortunately, fire danger will once again be high as those winds increase on Monday.

With that warm and more humid air in place, a few isolated thunderstorms may try to bubble up Monday night, particularly east of Tulsa. A few of those storms could be strong to marginally severe as well. Unfortunately, any rain won’t be very widespread and won’t be of much help to our ongoing severe drought situation.

Another cold front looks to bring temperatures back down closer to “normal” values by Wednesday into Thursday with a brief return to more northerly winds. But that won’t last long, as yet another surge of spring-like temperatures looks likely by next weekend!