Tulsa K-9 Helps Capture Driver After Pursuit

Albert Parker and Haylie Mask mug shots. Albert Parker and Haylie Mask mug shots.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A short police chase ended with two people in jail. Both the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and Tulsa police worked to stop the driver.

It started when a Tulsa County deputy discovered a stolen car in west Tulsa. He tried to pull the driver over - and he did stop, but then quickly took off. 
The pursuit lasted about a half a mile before the driver got out and started running. 

Tulsa Police and one of their K-9s went to the scene to help out and found Albert Parker, the driver.  Police arrested him on complaints of possessing a stolen vehicle, running from police and obstruction of justice. 

Police on scene say a K-9 bit Parker's leg, and he refused treatment. 

The passenger, Haylie Mask, was arrested on a complaint of having a controlled substance.  A corporal with the sheriff's office says even when chases are short - they can still be dangerous.

"Thankfully there was no injuries involved, no crashes involved in this one," said Corporal Brad Philpott, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.

