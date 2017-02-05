Pawhuska Police Confiscate Pot, Cash In Traffic Stop

Pawhuska police took two pounds of pot off the streets during a traffic stop Saturday night. The police department shared pictures of the bust on Facebook.

Police say they in addition to the marijuana, they also confiscated $2,000 in cash.

Officers say they arrested five people in the car: Dalton Andrew Colby Smith, Stevee Gordon, Tommie Ashton Keene, Brennan Matthew Boyd and Chelsey Nicole Seabolt.

Seabolt was also arrested on complaints of child endangerment, according to the probable cause affidavit.