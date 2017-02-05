Man Dies In Hospital After North Tulsa Shooting

Tulsa police said a man died in the hospital after being shot Sunday evening when he arrived at a home near Highway 75 and 36th Street North where several people had gathered to watch football.

The victim came to the house and knocked on the door and the suspected shooter opened the door and opened fire, hitting the victim once in the upper torso, according to TPD.

The suspected shooter left the house and was found walking a few blocks away, police said.

TPD said they've taken him to the detective division for questioning. It's unclear at this point why the shooting suspect shot the victim.