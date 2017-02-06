Super Bowl Party Turns Deadly For Tulsa Man

Tulsa Police have a suspect in custody after a man was killed during a Super Bowl party Sunday evening. The suspect has been identified as Frederick Green, 41.

Authorities said Green was watching the Super Bowl with his children and their mother at her home in the 2800 block of East 44th Place North - near Highway 75 and 36th Street North. That's when the mother's new boyfriend came to the house and knocked on the door, Homicide Sergeant Dave Walker said.

Police say when someone answered the door, Green went to the door and started shooting, hitting the victim once in the upper torso. Green was taken into custody after police say he walked a couple of blocks away after shooting the man.

The victim died during surgery, according to police. He's been identified as Charles LaMorris Ward, 48.

"Green was interviewed and eventually refused to make a statement. We have yet to locate the murder weapon, and the investigation is ongoing," Walker said in a news release.

This is Tulsa’s eighth homicide for 2017.