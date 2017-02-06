Round 2 Murder Trial To Begin For Former Tulsa Officer Shannon Kepler

The second murder trial for a former Tulsa police officer accused of shooting and killing his daughter's boyfriend is expected to begin Monday morning. Round two for Shannon Kepler begins at 9 a.m. at the Tulsa County Courthouse.

Last November at the end of his first trial, the jury was split 11-1 in favor of convicting him on first-degree murder in the death of Jeremey Lake.

But a guilty verdict has to be unanimous - so it was a hung jury.

The jury downgraded the other charges and convicted him of two counts reckless conduct with a firearm. Kepler was sentenced to a year in jail on those charges.

The former police officer has testified he shot and killed Jeremey Lake, his daughter's boyfriend, in 2014 but said hat it was in self-defense. Kepler told the first jury that he saw Lake with a gun.

Officers never located it.