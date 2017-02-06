Fallin's State Of The State Address Given Today - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Fallin's State Of The State Address Given Today

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Governor Mary Fallin's State of the State Address will kick off the 2017 legislative session Monday. The governor is expected to lay out plans for a major overhaul of the tax system - as lawmakers face a nearly $870 million dollar budget shortfall for 2017.

Additional tax dollars have been discussed as one way to close the budget gap. One new change coming this year is a sales tax on online purchases from Amazon. The governor also indicated she's in support of additional taxes on cigarettes and removal of some costly sales tax exemptions.

2/4/2017 Related Story: Local Store Hopes Amazon Collecting Sales Tax Brings In More Customers

Representatives from the governor's office have also mentioned changes to the criminal justice system will be closely monitored. In November, voters approved state questions that change some crimes from felonies to misdemeanors.

The address is expected to begin at 12:45.    

News On 6 will broadcast the speech, and we plan to live stream it on our website, app and Facebook.

