Tulsa Police Seek Man In Stolen Credit Card Investigation

This man is considered a person of interest in a stolen credit card investigation.

Tulsa Police released a photo of a man they say is a person of interest in a financial crime. Police said the man pictured used a stolen credit card at what appears to be a QuikTrip.

Authorities are hoping the public can identify the man. If you know who he is, call Detective Sergeant Ali Maurer at 918-596-9209.

You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Reference case number 2017001169.