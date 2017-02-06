Teenage Boys Escape Injury In Tulsa Rollover Wreck

Troopers say the teens had their seatbelts on, fortunately.

A driver lost control on a wet road and ended up in a ditch.

Two teenagers escaped serious injury when their car rolled into a ditch Monday morning, February 6, 2017. Around 8 a.m., Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say they got a call about the wreck near 3900 West 51st Street South.

Troopers found the upside down Oldsmobile and two teenagers. The driver lost control on the wet highway.

The investigating trooper said the teens were - fortunately - wearing seatbelts. Their names were not released due to their age.