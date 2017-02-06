Woman Charged With Abuse Agrees To Close Vinita Residential Care - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Woman Charged With Abuse Agrees To Close Vinita Residential Care Facility

Posted: Updated:
Photo of the Branding Brook Independent Living Center. Photo of the Branding Brook Independent Living Center.
VINITA, Oklahoma -

A woman charged with 17 counts of caretaker abuse has agreed to permanently close her residential care facility near Vinita.

Prosecutors filed charges against Robyn McKinney, 56, the owner of Branding Brook Independent Living Center last month. The facility housed people with mental or physical limitations or disabilities.

1/18/2017 Related Story: Mayes County Residential Care Center Owner Charged With Caretaker Abuse

She was arrested after a 911 caller reported she'd attacked a resident and bitten the resident on the nose.

On February 1, 2017, McKinney signed an agreement with the Oklahoma State Department of Health. According to the agreement, she will permanently "cease and desist all operations of Branding Brook Independent Living Center."

According to the agreement, all former tenants of the facility have found other living arrangements and McKinney no longer possesses any of their medical records.

The criminal case against McKinney is still active. She faces 17 counts of caretaker abuse and one count of assault and battery. The abuse charges are felonies, the 18th charge is a misdemeanor.

Read the settlement agreement:

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.