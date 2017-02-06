Woman Charged With Abuse Agrees To Close Vinita Residential Care Facility

A woman charged with 17 counts of caretaker abuse has agreed to permanently close her residential care facility near Vinita.

Prosecutors filed charges against Robyn McKinney, 56, the owner of Branding Brook Independent Living Center last month. The facility housed people with mental or physical limitations or disabilities.

She was arrested after a 911 caller reported she'd attacked a resident and bitten the resident on the nose.

On February 1, 2017, McKinney signed an agreement with the Oklahoma State Department of Health. According to the agreement, she will permanently "cease and desist all operations of Branding Brook Independent Living Center."

According to the agreement, all former tenants of the facility have found other living arrangements and McKinney no longer possesses any of their medical records.

The criminal case against McKinney is still active. She faces 17 counts of caretaker abuse and one count of assault and battery. The abuse charges are felonies, the 18th charge is a misdemeanor.

Read the settlement agreement: