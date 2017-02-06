Sheriff's Office Investigating 'Perceived Threat' At Claremore Sequoyah Middle School

The Rogers County Sheriff's Office is investigating a perceived threat against a student at Claremore Sequoyah Middle School, according to Public Information Officer Coy Jenkins.

Jenkins said the comment was made through a text message around noon Sunday, February 5. It did involve a firearm, Jenkins said. Authorities said they are investigating to learn if the person who made the possibly threatening statement is someone outside the school system.

RCSO has a deputy at the school to monitor the situation, and they are making extra patrols of the campus, according to Jenkins.

News On 6 spoke to the superintendent of schools who said the school has not been on lockdown. He said the student the perceived threat was made to did not come to school Monday.

Two viewers contacted News On 6 to say they were concerned over the situation. One parent said she had not been contacted by the school but chose to take her kids home for the day.