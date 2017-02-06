Tulsa-Area Burglary Suspect Sought

The Osage County Sheriff's Office released photos of a suspect in a home burglary. They hope the public will help them identify the man seen in security footage.

OCSO is investigating after they say the man broke into a house near 41st West Avenue and 43rd Street North just outside Tulsa. The crime took place around 9:18 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2017.

They don't have a description of the suspect's vehicle, but did release three different photos of the suspect. If you think you recognize him, call Osage County Sheriff's Office at 918-287-3131.