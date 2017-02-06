4 Owasso Businesses Ticketed For Selling Alcohol To Underage Buyer

The Owasso Police Department said it conducted random alcohol sales compliance checks at businesses in town January 28 and ticketed four businesses for selling liquor/beer to an undercover underage buyer.

The businesses checked included convenience stores, grocery stores and bars within the city limits of Owasso, police said.

Of the 28 businesses checked using an undercover underage customer, four businesses sold to the underage customer without checking the buyer's identification, OPD said.

Police said employees at these businesses were issued citations: QuikTrip at 11502 E. 76th Street North, Walgreens at 11650 E. 86th Street North, Owasso Liquor at 8787 Owasso Expressway and Kwenchers Wine & Spirits at 12914 E. 86th Street North.

The goal of the Owasso Police Department is to have 100 percent compliance from businesses during these random checks, which will continue to occur for the foreseeable future, said Deputy Chief of Police Jason Woodruff.

"When violations occur, we will continue to issue citations to those found violating the law," Woodruff said. "The businesses who were found in compliance are commended for their continued cooperation and we encourage all businesses who sell alcohol to continually train their employees on the importance of checking the identification on all potential underage buyers."