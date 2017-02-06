Oklahoma National Guard Aviation Soldiers Deploy To Middle East - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma National Guard Aviation Soldiers Deploy To Middle East

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Family and friends bid farewell to 100 Oklahoma Army National Guardsmen from 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), 149th Aviation Regiment at a special departure ceremony Sunday in Lexington. 

The ceremony was held at the Muldrow Army Heliport. 

The GSAB is deploying three companies to the Middle East. 

They are comprised of aviators, maintainers and fuel technicians for CH-47 Chinook helicopters in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and Operation Spartan Shield, according to the Oklahoma National Guard. 

The GSAB completed pre-mobilization training at Camp Gruber Training Center near Braggs, Oklahoma, and will move out to Fort Hood, Texas, for additional training before heading overseas.

