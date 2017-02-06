BA Police Searching For Credit Card Theft Suspect

The Broken Arrow Police Department is hoping the public can help them locate a financial crime suspect.

According to police, the suspect used a stolen credit card from a recent vehicle burglary at a local car dealership.

Pictures show a white male with short hair wearing a black hoodie. Pictures also show what police believe is the suspect vehicle – an older model, green four-door car with no hubcaps on at least two tires.

Broken Arrow police ask anyone with information to call Detective Soergel at 918-451-8200 ext. 8784.