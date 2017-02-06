Owasso Peeping Tom Suspect Pleads Guilty - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Owasso Peeping Tom Suspect Pleads Guilty

Posted: Updated:
Booking photo of Adam Hunt. Booking photo of Adam Hunt.
OWASSO, Oklahoma -

A man accused of being a peeping Tom at the Owasso Seventh Grade Center pleaded guilty.

Owasso Police arrested Adam Hunt in the spring of 2016. According to court documents, between August of 2013 and June of 2014, Hunt took images of a girl at the school without her knowledge.

5/22/2016 Related Story: Man Arrested For Peeping Tom At Owasso School

Hunt pleaded guilty to one count of outraging public decency last week. The judge gave him a one year deferred sentence and ordered him to pay court costs. He will be under the supervision of the Tulsa County District Attorney's office during the term of his deferred sentence.
 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.