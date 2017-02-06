Owasso Peeping Tom Suspect Pleads Guilty

A man accused of being a peeping Tom at the Owasso Seventh Grade Center pleaded guilty.

Owasso Police arrested Adam Hunt in the spring of 2016. According to court documents, between August of 2013 and June of 2014, Hunt took images of a girl at the school without her knowledge.

Hunt pleaded guilty to one count of outraging public decency last week. The judge gave him a one year deferred sentence and ordered him to pay court costs. He will be under the supervision of the Tulsa County District Attorney's office during the term of his deferred sentence.

