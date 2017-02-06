Woody Guthrie Museum Gets National Attention After Lady Gaga Performance

Tulsa's Woody Guthrie Museum is getting national attention after Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Halftime performance.

Her rendition of 'This Land Is Your Land' is sparking a buzz on social media.

It was one of the most anticipated moments of the night - Lady Gaga's half-time performance. The superstar pulled out all the stops

but it was Lady Gaga's version of "This Land is Your Land," that still has people talking.

"Most of us know the song as a feel-good singalong song that we sang in elementary school," said Dana McCloud, of the Woody Guthrie Museum

She said the song was written as a critical response to "God Bless America" to showcase what the country "could" look like.

"Yes, this is a beautiful land, yes, we have so much...now what are we going to do with it to take care of each other," McCloud said.

She said the pop star knew exactly what she was doing when she picked her music.

"She is a protest singer. She is a protest songwriter, any protest singer knows what they are doing when they sing this land is your land," she said.

But Lady Gaga told reporters a slightly different story ahead of the performance.

"The only statements that I will be making during the halftime show are the ones I have been consistently making throughout my career," Gaga said.

Either way, McCloud says Woody Guthrie would be proud and she thinks Oklahomans should be too.

"We love the attention that it is getting and the way that people are using it in today's society to speak up for the disenfranchised," McCloud said.

This Land Is Your Land

Woody Guthrie

This land is your land This land is my land

From California to the New York island;

From the red wood forest to the Gulf Stream waters

This land was made for you and Me.

As I was walking that ribbon of highway,

I saw above me that endless skyway:

I saw below me that golden valley:

This land was made for you and me.

I've roamed and rambled and I followed my footsteps

To the sparkling sands of her diamond deserts;

And all around me a voice was sounding:

This land was made for you and me.

When the sun came shining, and I was strolling,

And the wheat fields waving and the dust clouds rolling,

As the fog was lifting a voice was chanting:

This land was made for you and me.

As I went walking I saw a sign there

And on the sign it said "No Trespassing."

But on the other side it didn't say nothing,

That side was made for you and me.

In the shadow of the steeple I saw my people,

By the relief office I seen my people;

As they stood there hungry, I stood there asking

Is this land made for you and me?

Nobody living can ever stop me,

As I go walking that freedom highway;

Nobody living can ever make me turn back

This land was made for you and me.

Songwriters: Woody Guthrie