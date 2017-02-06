Fallin Wants Lawmakers To Improve Funding For OHP

Beyond the bluster, the Trump administration has been quietly engaged in back channel diplomacy with North Korea for several months, The Associated Press has learned.More >>
The field is set for special general election in November for a vacant House seat from the Tulsa area. Unofficial results on Tuesday show voters picked Republican Ross Ford and Democrat Chris VanLandingham as their parties' nominees for the House District 76 seat.
Oklahomans are voting Tuesday in primary elections to replace two state lawmakers.
With hundreds of millions of dollars at stake, three Oklahoma Supreme Court hearings will be televised for the first time Tuesday, August 8.
The widow of former Oklahoma State Labor Commissioner Mark Costello is running for the seat her husband once held.
White House officials say President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.
President Trump has removed Anthony Scaramucci from his new job as communications director sources familiar with the situation confirmed to CBS News' Major Garrett.
Former state Rep. Dan Fisher plans to run for the Republican nomination for Oklahoma governor in 2018.
Corporation Commissioner Dana Murphy announced her candidacy for the Republican nomination of lieutenant governor.
The Senate has voted to move ahead on health care legislation aimed at dismantling the Obama health law.
