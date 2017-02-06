Governor Proposes Cutting Sales Tax On Groceries

Tulsa shoppers like Kerry Daniels also had opinions to the proposal.

Monday, Governor Mary Fallin laid out her plan for Oklahoma for the coming year. One of her main priorities is solving the budget crisis.

While the governor is backing some tax increases, part of her plan includes rolling back the state sales tax on groceries.

Some people said they like the idea of paying less, they are skeptical of what that truly means in the long run.

After the State of the State address Monday, state legislators walked out of the Capitol and praised the governor's plan to eliminate the state sales tax on groceries.

Republican State Representative Carol Bush said, "Obviously it will help everybody, especially our poor and our seniors who are on fixed incomes."

"That would really help all families, all struggling families and everyone alike in Oklahoma, so that will really be a great benefit," said Republican State Senator Joe Newhouse.

Tulsa shoppers like Kerry Daniels also had opinions to the proposal.

"So, you know, on one hand not paying the tax would be great - as far as sales tax – but, on the other hand, does that mean my property tax is going to go up," he said.

Daniels bought several bags of groceries and said his tax wasn't that much – about $6.26 - but, to some, that little amount could mean the difference between one more meal or going hungry.

Another shopper we spoke with said he doesn't care what he has to pay in taxes - he wants education to be top priority.

"If it's going to teachers, yes. Teachers. We need teachers," he said.

While he said it would be nice to pay less, he wants his grandchildren's education more. He said he didn't watch the State of the State, but said he's fed up with how things have gone in Oklahoma so far.

He said, “No. We need a new governor, that's what we need."

As for others we spoke with, they said it sounds great; but, like Daniels, some feel like there's a catch.

"As they say, there's no such thing as a free lunch," Daniels said.

Fallin speculates the cut would save a family of four between $350 to $676 on groceries every year.