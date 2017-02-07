Another Warm Day For Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Another Warm Day For Eastern Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
Alan Crone Alan Crone
TULSA, Oklahoma -

We’re tracking more dry air moving across the area today, and this will translate into another fire danger issue day for eastern OK.  Thankfully the wind speeds are expected to be much lower compared to yesterday.  Highs this afternoon will move into the lower to mid-70's along with wind speeds from 5 to 12 mph.   Another weak front will slide across the area Wednesday with a reinforcing shot of cool air Thursday.   This air-mass will barely brush the state and will move eastward Friday with warmer air quickly moving back across Oklahoma Friday and Saturday.   Fire danger issues may quickly ramp-up by the end of the week.

Weather Alerts

The upper air flow is quickly moving a disturbance out of the state this morning.  A mid-level ridge will attempt to develop across the southern U.S. soon and the upper flow will be from the west to northwest from the inter mountain region into the plains for the next few days.   A stout upper level trough located across the northern provinces of Canada will move into the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes Thursday and will shove the one-day surge of cooler air into far northeastern OK for Thursday.  The latest data is offering signals of this air-mass quickly exiting the area so we’ll make a few adjustments upward for the daytime highs Thursday.   As this upper trough continues to pinwheel across the far NE U.S. the warmer air across the Mexican Plateau region will advect across the southwest into the state Friday and Saturday.   We may see some record highs late this week into Saturday along with gusty south to southwest winds as the pressure gradient begins to crank up. 

Stay Connected With The News On 6

By Sunday, most data support another weak front sliding into at least northern OK for a day or so before lifting quickly northward.   This will bring a few sprinkles into eastern OK Sunday.    The extended data (pattern) may support a stronger system closer to the state by Feb 15th-16th but data is diverging on the exact location with the EURO across Texas and the GFS across Oklahoma.   More on this one later.

WARN Interactive Radar

Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

  • Alan Crone's BlogMore>>

  • Rainy Forecast For Eastern Oklahoma

    Rainy Forecast For Eastern Oklahoma

    The first significant wave is moving across the region this morning with a storm complex ( Mesoscale convective system-MCS) moving across the region.   A few of these storms have been severe overnight producing damaging winds and pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall. 

    More >>

    The first significant wave is moving across the region this morning with a storm complex ( Mesoscale convective system-MCS) moving across the region.   A few of these storms have been severe overnight producing damaging winds and pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall. 

    More >>

  • Rain, Storms Expected Across Eastern Oklahoma

    Rain, Storms Expected Across Eastern Oklahoma

    This is the beginning of the active weather pattern that will continue for several days including the weekend, and possibly into a few days next week with thunderstorm chances.   

    More >>

    This is the beginning of the active weather pattern that will continue for several days including the weekend, and possibly into a few days next week with thunderstorm chances.   

    More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.