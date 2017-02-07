Another Warm Day For Eastern Oklahoma

We’re tracking more dry air moving across the area today, and this will translate into another fire danger issue day for eastern OK. Thankfully the wind speeds are expected to be much lower compared to yesterday. Highs this afternoon will move into the lower to mid-70's along with wind speeds from 5 to 12 mph. Another weak front will slide across the area Wednesday with a reinforcing shot of cool air Thursday. This air-mass will barely brush the state and will move eastward Friday with warmer air quickly moving back across Oklahoma Friday and Saturday. Fire danger issues may quickly ramp-up by the end of the week.

The upper air flow is quickly moving a disturbance out of the state this morning. A mid-level ridge will attempt to develop across the southern U.S. soon and the upper flow will be from the west to northwest from the inter mountain region into the plains for the next few days. A stout upper level trough located across the northern provinces of Canada will move into the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes Thursday and will shove the one-day surge of cooler air into far northeastern OK for Thursday. The latest data is offering signals of this air-mass quickly exiting the area so we’ll make a few adjustments upward for the daytime highs Thursday. As this upper trough continues to pinwheel across the far NE U.S. the warmer air across the Mexican Plateau region will advect across the southwest into the state Friday and Saturday. We may see some record highs late this week into Saturday along with gusty south to southwest winds as the pressure gradient begins to crank up.

By Sunday, most data support another weak front sliding into at least northern OK for a day or so before lifting quickly northward. This will bring a few sprinkles into eastern OK Sunday. The extended data (pattern) may support a stronger system closer to the state by Feb 15th-16th but data is diverging on the exact location with the EURO across Texas and the GFS across Oklahoma. More on this one later.

Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone