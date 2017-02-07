Tulsa's SPCA To Hold Low Cost Spay, Neuter Clinic

Starting Wednesday, February 8th, the Tulsa SPCA will offer a low-cost spay and neuter clinic.

The SPCA says the reason is to help fight the problem of pet homelessness. They say spayed and neutered pets are typically better behaved and more affectionate.

The cost ranges from $25 to $35 for cats and $40 to $55 for dogs.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling the Tulsa SPCA at 918-428-7722. The SPCA is located at 2910 Mohawk Boulevard in Tulsa.

The SPCA says they will hold the clinic every Wednesday.