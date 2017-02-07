Thieves Break Into Tulsa Laundromat

Police are looking for whoever broke into a Tulsa laundromat early Tuesday.

Officers say White's Laundromat located in the 1600 block of South Memorial has been broken into before.

They say this time, someone broke the glass out of a side door to get inside.

Police said the cash register was pried open by the burglars, but it was empty, so the thieves left with nothing.

The owners have surveillance video and they plan to give that over to police at some point. Now, they say they will have to replace their glass door and the damaged cash drawer.

Police said the business was broken into about a month ago.

Police are asking for help. If you know anything about this burglary or the one last month, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.