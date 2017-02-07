Thieves Break Into Tulsa Laundromat - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Thieves Break Into Tulsa Laundromat

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are looking for whoever broke into a Tulsa laundromat early Tuesday.

Officers say White's Laundromat located in the 1600 block of South Memorial has been broken into before.

They say this time, someone broke the glass out of a side door to get inside.  

Police said the cash register was pried open by the burglars, but it was empty, so the thieves left with nothing.

The owners have surveillance video and they plan to give that over to police at some point.  Now, they say they will have to replace their glass door and the damaged cash drawer.

Police said the business was broken into about a month ago.  

Police are asking for help. If you know anything about this burglary or the one last month, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.