Senate Democrats Hold All-Nighter To Oppose Betsy DeVos - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Senate Democrats Hold All-Nighter To Oppose Betsy DeVos

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

The U.S. Senate votes Tuesday on the nomination of Betsy DeVos for education secretary, and Senate Democrats pulled an all-nighter to oppose her in the hopes of drawing one more GOP lawmaker to their side.

The chamber’s Democrats kept the Senate in session overnight to talk about their opposition to DeVos, who they argue is not qualified for the top job at the Education Department and lacks knowledge about the public school system.

“Democrats have been holding the floor until the final vote to do everything we can to persuade just one more Republican to join us,” Sen. Patty Murray (D-Washington), the ranking member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pension (HELP) Committee, said on the Senate floor Monday afternoon.

Democrats looking to oppose President Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees have some reason to hope when it comes to DeVos: two GOP senators, Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Susan Collins (R-Maine), announced last week that they could not vote for her.

Under Senate rules, a Cabinet nominee must win a simple majority of 50 senators to be confirmed -- and the sitting vice president casts the tie-breaking vote in the event of a 50-50 split. Republicans hold a 52-48 majority in the Senate, meaning that unless one other GOP senator joins Murkowski and Collins that Vice President Mike Pence will be able to cast the deciding vote and confirm DeVos.

The final vote is expected Tuesday, with the exact time still to be determined.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.