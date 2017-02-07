Tulsa Public Schools Holds Career Fair - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Public Schools Holds Career Fair

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Public Schools is hiring new teachers; Tuesday, 70 people showed up at the district's career fair.

Some of them said they’re not letting the state's low teacher pay keep them away, but, they're hoping for better salaries in the future.

Eric Saulnier teaches classes at Oklahoma State University, and now, he said he hopes to teach history in Tulsa.

"This is where all the different cultures of the United States come together. Everybody's narrative kinda goes through Oklahoma," he said.

Saulnier was one of many applicants at Tuesday's TPS Career Fair. Applicants did interviews with school principals and taught a sample lesson in front of administrators.

Coy Nesbitt with Tulsa Public Schools said, "We have people who come in and interview, and if we feel like it's the right fit for the district, they'll get a contract today."

It's no secret that low teacher pay is scaring off some Oklahoma teachers. The district said 25 teachers left TPS in November alone, but Saulnier expects better times ahead.

"Things are changing. There's proposals coming from both sides of the aisle in the state capitol to raise teacher pay," he said.

Saulnier said that decision will show where our legislators' priorities really are.

"If you don't place a lot of emphasis on preparing them well to seize the reigns of society, eventually, and the economy, I don't know what your values really are," Saulnier said.

TPS said it will do monthly job fairs until they're able to fill those positions.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.