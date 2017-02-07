Tulsa Man Arrested Skateboarding Away From Crime, Police Say

An alert citizen helped police catch an alleged thief on a skateboard overnight Tuesday, February 7, 2017.

An 18-year-old Tulsa man broke the window of a box truck outside a closed business off East 11th Street near Memorial, an arrest report states.

Police say someone saw what happened and called them. Officers patrolling in the police helicopter spotted Coy Dean Burch skateboarding down Memorial, an officer told News On 6.

Burch was captured, and officers recovered a little over $40 from him. He was booked on a felony complaint of burglary of a vehicle.