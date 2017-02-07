'Popsey' Floyd New TPD Riverside Community Resource Officer - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

'Popsey' Floyd New TPD Riverside Community Resource Officer

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A well-known Tulsa Police officer and ordained minister will be TPD's first-ever Riverside Community Resource Officer. A news release states Officer Amley "Popsey" Floyd will serve full-time in the new position.

Floyd, whose Facebook post about an officer-involved shooting went viral in September 2016, will worked the 61st and Peoria area. His new job will put him in contact with residents, businesses and other community partners, the release states.

9/23/2016 Related Story: Tulsa Police Officer’s Post Encourages Others To Help Make A Change

"The goal of this position is to foster a better relationship between members of the public and the Tulsa Police Department through crime prevention education, direct one-on-one interaction between members of the community and the police, and to identify ways in which the police and community can work together to improve the quality of life for those in the 61st and Peoria area," according to TPD.

Floyd joined the TPD in 2011 and has a strong commitment to community policing shown through his "Bike for a Smile" program that rewards kids for good behavior and good grades, volunteering for Shop with a Cop, Big Brothers and youth ministry at New Hope Baptist Church.

He's also the winner of the 2015 Gilcrease Division Walt Milner Leadership Award.

