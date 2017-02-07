Bartlesville Woman Charged For Hitting Child, Knocking Out Teeth

Prosecutors have a charged a Bartlesville woman with child abuse by injury after police say she allegedly struck a five-year-old girl in the face, knocking out several teeth.

She was identified as 42-year-old Julienne Kincaid.

In an affidavit filed with the court, police said they were called to the hospital's emergency room on February 5th about a child with multiple injuries to her face, including the loss the teeth. They stated the child told officers, "she was beat up by her mother."

Police said when they questioned Kincaid, she stated, "I lost my temper" and "she wasn't listening."

Officers also confiscated the woman's cell phone which they said had some text messages talking about the child's injuries and stating she "had really messed up."

Kincaid was arrested and booked into the Washington County jail.

At a court hearing the next day, a judge set a bond of $20,000 with her next court appearance set for March 3rd.